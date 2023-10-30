Project Manager IT

OUr client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for an Infrastructure Project Manager to be on an initial

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management

Prince II; PM Bok, PMP or similar qualification / certification.

5 Years + IT Project Management experience

MUST HAVE: MS Office, MS Project, Project Web Access, BI Reporting Tools; MS Excel, Visio

Financial Services / Banking background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage.

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

