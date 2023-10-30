Project Manager IT

Oct 30, 2023

OUr client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for an Infrastructure Project Manager to be on an initial

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
  • Prince II; PM Bok, PMP or similar qualification / certification.
  • 5 Years + IT Project Management experience
  • MUST HAVE: MS Office, MS Project, Project Web Access, BI Reporting Tools; MS Excel, Visio
  • Financial Services / Banking background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Project
  • Project Web Access
  • BI Reporting Tools
  • PRINCE2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

