Project Manager IT

OUr client based in Cape Town is urgently looking for an Infrastructure Project Manager to be on an initial
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
- Prince II; PM Bok, PMP or similar qualification / certification.
- 5 Years + IT Project Management experience
- MUST HAVE: MS Office, MS Project, Project Web Access, BI Reporting Tools; MS Excel, Visio
- Financial Services / Banking background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage.
Desired Skills:
- MS Project
- Project Web Access
- BI Reporting Tools
- PRINCE2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree