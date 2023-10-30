Project Manager (Technical) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a highly reputable and dynamic property development brand, known for their exceptional level of success and commitment to making a meaningful impact in the industry. As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to be actively involved in the development of cutting-edge and high-scale projects, and to make a significant contribution to the continued growth and success of the company.

Role Responsibilities:

Identify and implement the best repair methodologies, considering quality, time, and cost.

Liaise with specialist consultants and serve as the primary on-site representative.

Coordinate teams for site decisions, scheduling, cost control, and quality assurance.

Ensure adherence to deadlines, commitments, and budget.

Oversee contract management, consultant coordination, and neighbour communication.

Review historic work, warranties, and project reports.

Manage construction performance, milestones, and project efficiency.

Develop building methodologies, obtain quotes from contractors, and assess work quality.

Contribute to design cost management and specifications analysis.

Monitor ongoing budget performance and risk management.

Forecast cash flow, maintain records, and conduct site visits as needed.

Ensure on-site product quality, assess damage, and secure warranties/guarantees.

Sign off on work and maintain digital and hard copy records.

Handle additional tasks as assigned by the company.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Over 8 years of experience in Project and Construction Management.

Proficient in written and spoken English; knowledge of local languages is advantageous.

Proactive with excellent problem-solving skills.

Maintains a positive and professional attitude.

Self-manages effectively in a dynamic, fast-paced work environment.

Demonstrates strong reporting skills.

Capable of managing multiple projects concurrently while ensuring high-quality work.

Contract Duration:

6 month contract with a possibility of an extension

