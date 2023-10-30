Project Manager(12 months)

Plan, scope, lead, coordinate and control all activities around designated strategic short term and long-term projects in the Insurance relating to the life product, index insurance, new crop insurance, product option, credit life product review and asset insurance product review implementation. To manage agreed project deliverables within prescribed time frames, funding and other parameters, together with multi discipline project teams, operating within agreed reporting structures. Responsible to effectively interface between the relevant project teams and business owners to work together and achieve agreed objectives. Applying good practice project management principles, facilitate communication that will ensure that allocated project teams work effectively together according to the same standards. Other responsibilities include planning and sequencing, resource planning, budgeting, risk analysis, team leadership, strategic influencing, business partnering, stakeholder management and impact, scalability, interoperability, and controlling quality monitoring and reporting on progress from inception to completion and benefit realisation.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Insurance

Project plan

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

