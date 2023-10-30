Senior Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction

A boutique advisory company which provides various consulting services on various infrastructure and project finance transactions. They are staffed with various project advisory and development management professionals with many years’ experience in PPP projects, infrastructure projects, project finance transactions and commercial property developments working as a part of and managing multi-disciplinary project teams

They are looking for a candidate looking to be a financial modeller and join the team to build and develop transaction financial models for both the private and public sector in the infrastructure and project finance projects. The candidate will be involved in all aspects of developing and maintaining various financial models. The candidate would have the potential growth path into the financial consulting and advisory position (more client facing position) over time.

Duties and Responsibilities

The main duties and responsibilities will include, amongst others:

To develop and maintain appropriate financial models meeting the requirements of investors, sponsors, financiers and/ or procuring agencies as the case may be;

To review, manage and amend existing financial models;

To prepare various reports and presentations, specifically in support of the financial models prepared or reviewed;

To perform ad hoc analysis using financial models and/or various datasets (e.g. data analysis, trend analysis);

To assist in marking up and preparing various reports and agreements, where applicable using the inputs and results from the financial model;

To attend various meetings and interact with clients, lenders, investors, financiers, operations contractors, construction contractors, engineers, legal advisors or government agencies as may be required in relation to the project and related arrangements;

To develop the Company’s financial modelling competencies;

To assist with new business development e.g. tenders; and

To assist with general project management as may be required.

Technical skills required:

The main skills include, amongst others:

Strong financial modelling skills, with an eye for accuracy numerical proficiency

Analytically rigorous and detail oriented particularly with regards to numerical analysis

Problem solving oriented

Ability to work on own initiative and take accountability for own actions

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft excel (proficiency in VBA desirable), Word & PowerPoint

Ability to work under pressure to tight deadlines and handle a high volume of work

Commercial sense and sound business acumen

Excellent work ethic

Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desired Qualifications & Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in corporate finance, private equity or project finance

Bachelor of Business Science (BBusSc) or B.Com degree in financial mathematics, accounting or statistics with a desire to move into a direction of project and infrastructure finance

CFA / FMVA qualification beneficial

