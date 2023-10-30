Senior Product Tester – Gauteng North Riding

A company based in Northriding, Gauteng is looking for a Senior Product Tester, the successful applicant will oversee the creation and execution of both manual and automated testing methods for electronic, software, and mechanical products. The desired applicant should possess expertise in relevant electronic and software development tools, along with a solid grasp of electronic CAD programs.

Required Qualifications/Experience:

BSc. in Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field (Or BEng, Tech Electronics)

Minimum of 5 years proven experience in the field having worked as a Technician, Test Engineer or Quality Engineer

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in designing and developing test beds and test equipment

Minimum of 2 years’ experience using C# and DevOps (preferably Azure)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience using CodeAsys, Function Block Diagram Programming and Ladder Programming.

Good understanding and application of Electronic CAD program preferably Altium

Main Responsibilities:

Autonomously design and develop system(s) which will conduct automated product testing within agreed timelines/budgets.

Responsible for developing the test standards necessary to ensure that products meet the market requirements and product specifications.

Creation of test designs, test processes, test cases and test data – Manual and Automated testing.

Participate in walkthroughs of testing procedures.

Ensure that all test related work is carried out as per the defined standards and procedures.

Responsible for testing of the system or component testing under load, high-availability, recoverability and other testing that may be necessary depending on the product under test.

Test, evaluate, modify/enhance and re-test modules, components and products.

Identify potential product risks and provide objective feedback to the Engineering Managers of the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Collaborate with the stakeholders to ensure the resolution of a defect and that the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Regularly report back on the status of testing

Participate in all retrospective reviews

Must be aware of various testing techniques and which approach is best for a particular system / product

Make sure that there is a thorough understanding of how the product is utilised by the end user in order to ensure that the testing scenarios cover all bases

Should have a good understanding of high-level system operation as envisaged by the product development team

Desired Skills:

C#

Electronic Design

DevOps

Function Block Diagram Programming

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

