Senior SQL DBA at In4group – Gauteng Midrand

- Support end user on SQL Database. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
- SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs
- Analysing of queries Operating and advise on efficiency and improvements
- Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required- Create and maintain SOP’s
- Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service
- Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations
- Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements
- Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
- To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers
- Participate in projects work as assigned
Desired Skills:
- Commitment to learning –
- Analytical reasoning –
- Creative Communication (oral and written) –
- Relationship Management –
- Customer Service –
- Adaptability –
- Problem Solving –
- Excellent documentation skills
- Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC –
- Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently –
- Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards –
- Experience in MSSQL manager
- performing SQL queries and log management –
- Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years