Senior SQL DBA at In4group – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 30, 2023

  • Support end user on SQL Database. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
  • SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs
  • Analysing of queries Operating and advise on efficiency and improvements
  • Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required- Create and maintain SOP’s
  • Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service
  • Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations
  • Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements
  • Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
  • To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers
  • Participate in projects work as assigned

Desired Skills:

  • Commitment to learning –
  • Analytical reasoning –
  • Creative Communication (oral and written) –
  • Relationship Management –
  • Customer Service –
  • Adaptability –
  • Problem Solving –
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC –
  • Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently –
  • Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards –
  • Experience in MSSQL manager
  • performing SQL queries and log management –
  • Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

