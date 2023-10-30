Senior Test Automation Engineer

- Testing of new commercial off the shelf Codebeamer versions, testing of configurations and testing of the client’s specific plugins.
- Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.
- Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.
- Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.
- Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
- Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.
- Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.
- Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.
- Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e., testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.
- Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.
- Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
Minimum Requirements:
Essential Skills Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree.
- 3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development.
- ISTQB Certification (Advantageous).
- Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc.
- Languages: Java, JavaScript.
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing.
- Databases: SQL Language.
- Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud.
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
- Test data management.
- Performance, security and load testing.
- Development experience.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Test Tools Experience:
- JIRA, XRay, Confluence.
- Selenium.
- Cucumber.
- API Testing.
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Resource Utilisation.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- test automation
- Selenium