Server Engineer – Wintel at In4group – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 30, 2023

  • Maintain the software, hardware, and systems on a Windows server. Install and monitor Windows operating systems and cater to clients’ needs. Resolve user issues, address management requests, and identify potential issues by implementing security measures
  • Server Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Production) for more than 1000 servers
  • Server Application patch management (ie: Internet Explorer, IIS, .Net etc) for more than 1000 servers
  • Desktop Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Desktops and Laptops for +/- 1000 end points
  • Create and maintain patch schedules
  • Implement and maintain KMS (Centralized Server License solutions)
  • Implement and maintain RDP (Centralized Server for RDP authentication)
  • Maintain N-1 for Server OS’s that assist with PCI-DSS certification (upgrade to supported server OS’s)
  • Server Migrations and Cloning (Cloning, Sysprep, Domain registrations, patching)
  • Server Builds, build new servers (Domain registrations, patching etc.)
  • Maintain relevant SOP’s, Low Level Designs (SCCM, SCOM, Server OS Standards)
  • Maintain SCCM for patching and create roll-out packages of applications
  • Maintain SCOM for real time infrastructure events
  • Adhoc project participation
  • Service request and Incident handling
  • Change request handling

Desired Skills:

  • Test and certify new versions of windows operating system providing better solution and integration for the application like VMware and SharePoint. –
  • Maintain and support multi-site windows environments along with hardware and software configuration. –
  • Competencies in Disaster Recovery methodologies and practice as well as Windows Clustering for server [Phone Number Removed];. –
  • Integrate the server automation process either by custom scripts or via third-party solutions. –
  • Understanding of group policy
  • OU’s forests and the use of Manage Engine Active directory Manager and AD Audit. –
  • Intune and SCCM integration –
  • SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration and maintenance thereof. –
  • Good analytical ability for Problem solving
  • continuous improvement –
  • Team player –
  • Eager leaner –
  • Ensure excellent customer service by providing customers with prompt
  • efficient and courteous attention on every interaction –
  • Telephone etiquette –
  • Customer first ethics
  • Maintain and excel in an IT environment that manages 2000+ end points (Server
  • Desktop
  • Laptop) –
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019 –
  • Sound knowledge of operating system platforms as well as areas like VMware
  • Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange –
  • Strong technical abilities allow this role to be hands on in correcting the configuration of the service –
  • Working experience within IT Operations
  • infrastructure services support –
  • Understanding of several diverse areas ranging from physical server maintenance to virtual server infrastructure. –
  • Knowledge of Windows [Phone Number Removed]; operating system –
  • SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration –
  • SCCM and Intune integration –
  • Working knowledge of a call logging system –
  • Experience in hardware skills (server and network) –
  • Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position