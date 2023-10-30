Server Engineer – Wintel at In4group

- Maintain the software, hardware, and systems on a Windows server. Install and monitor Windows operating systems and cater to clients’ needs. Resolve user issues, address management requests, and identify potential issues by implementing security measures
- Server Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Production) for more than 1000 servers
- Server Application patch management (ie: Internet Explorer, IIS, .Net etc) for more than 1000 servers
- Desktop Security patch management (create packages for deployment to Test and Dev, build release notes and deploy to Desktops and Laptops for +/- 1000 end points
- Create and maintain patch schedules
- Implement and maintain KMS (Centralized Server License solutions)
- Implement and maintain RDP (Centralized Server for RDP authentication)
- Maintain N-1 for Server OS’s that assist with PCI-DSS certification (upgrade to supported server OS’s)
- Server Migrations and Cloning (Cloning, Sysprep, Domain registrations, patching)
- Server Builds, build new servers (Domain registrations, patching etc.)
- Maintain relevant SOP’s, Low Level Designs (SCCM, SCOM, Server OS Standards)
- Maintain SCCM for patching and create roll-out packages of applications
- Maintain SCOM for real time infrastructure events
- Adhoc project participation
- Service request and Incident handling
- Change request handling
Desired Skills:
- –
- Test and certify new versions of windows operating system providing better solution and integration for the application like VMware and SharePoint. –
- Maintain and support multi-site windows environments along with hardware and software configuration. –
- Competencies in Disaster Recovery methodologies and practice as well as Windows Clustering for server [Phone Number Removed];. –
- Integrate the server automation process either by custom scripts or via third-party solutions. –
- Understanding of group policy
- OU’s forests and the use of Manage Engine Active directory Manager and AD Audit. –
- Intune and SCCM integration –
- SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration and maintenance thereof. –
- Good analytical ability for Problem solving
- continuous improvement –
- Team player –
- Eager leaner –
- Ensure excellent customer service by providing customers with prompt
- efficient and courteous attention on every interaction –
- Telephone etiquette –
- Customer first ethics
- Maintain and excel in an IT environment that manages 2000+ end points (Server
- Desktop
- Laptop) –
- Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; and 2019 –
- Sound knowledge of operating system platforms as well as areas like VMware
- Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange –
- Strong technical abilities allow this role to be hands on in correcting the configuration of the service –
- Working experience within IT Operations
- infrastructure services support –
- Understanding of several diverse areas ranging from physical server maintenance to virtual server infrastructure. –
- Knowledge of Windows [Phone Number Removed]; operating system –
- SCOM and Microfocus Ops Bridge integration –
- SCCM and Intune integration –
- Working knowledge of a call logging system –
- Experience in hardware skills (server and network) –
- Change Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree