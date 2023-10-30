Update on Broadcom, VMware transaction

Broadcom and VMware have announced their expectation that Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware will close soon, and it will be prior to the expiration of their merger agreement.

The parties have received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions. There is no legal impediment to closing under US merger regulations.

The parties also announced the results of the elections made by VMware stockholders of record regarding the form of consideration they wish to receive in exchange for their shares of VMware common stock in connection with the Transaction.

Each VMware stockholder will be entitled to receive, for each share of VMware common stock held immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, $142.50 in cash, without interest (the cash consideration), or 0.2520 of a share of Broadcom common stock (the stock consideration).

The merger consideration is subject to proration so that 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction will be converted into the cash consideration and the remaining 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the stock consideration. Each VMware stockholder will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Broadcom common stock that the stockholder otherwise would be entitled to receive.

Based on the final results of the merger consideration election:

VMware stockholders of record of approximately 96% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock elected to receive the stock consideration and in accordance with the proration procedures in the parties’ merger agreement, approximately 52,1% of such outstanding shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.2520 of a share of Broadcom common stock per share of VMware common stock, and approximately 47,9% of such outstanding shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the right to receive $142.50 in cash per share of VMware common stock; and

VMware stockholders of record of approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock elected to receive the cash consideration or did not make a valid election or did not deliver a valid election form prior to the Election Deadline. Each such VMware stockholder will be entitled to receive $142.50 in cash per share of VMware common stock.