Azure Integration Engineer

Role Purpose:

You will exercise your excellent customer service skills along with the ability to apply technical knowledge to independently work on routine and complex tasks. This will include supporting processes like Request, Incident, Problem, Change, CMDB, Asset, Service Catalogue, Knowledge, and Service Portal as well as custom scoped applications that deliver enterprise-wide business processes to our customers. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about IT Service Management, has experience with various technologies, and possesses excellent computer, oral, and written communication skills including proficiency in typing and spelling.

Coordinates, diagnoses, and troubleshoots incoming employee calls.

Provides support services to employees with technical problems and information technology issues involving desktop, laptop, or network services from local personnel or from employees using network remote access.

Provides timely resolution of problems or escalation on behalf of the customer to appropriate technical personnel.

Provides case status updates to management and end-users.

Supports and maintains effective relationships with users.

Develops, documents, and implements standard operating procedures and customer service guidelines relating to IT support.

Qualification and certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or a related field required.

4 years of management experience and/or consulting is required.

Database management and implementation

Experience in the development of large, scalable, and highly available systems required.

Responsibilities:

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Skills on creating flows in the Microsoft Low Code No Code environment.

Experience to conventions of Logic Apps which is also Power Apps

Supports production outages, upgrades.

Dealing with disruptive changes and risk, working towards the goal of enterprise-wide stability

Uses industry best practices and principles in power platform design, implementation, implementation, and operations.

Analyze current Power Platform environment.

Provide recommendation.

Help defining governance model.

Propose improvement.

Role Purpose:

You will exercise your excellent customer service skills along with the ability to apply technical knowledge to independently work on routine and complex tasks. This will include supporting processes like Request, Incident, Problem, Change, CMDB, Asset, Service Catalogue, Knowledge, and Service Portal as well as custom scoped applications that deliver enterprise-wide business processes to our customers. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about IT Service Management, has experience with various technologies, and possesses excellent computer, oral, and written communication skills including proficiency in typing and spelling.

Coordinates, diagnoses, and troubleshoots incoming employee calls.

Provides support services to employees with technical problems and information technology issues involving desktop, laptop, or network services from local personnel or from employees using network remote access.

Provides timely resolution of problems or escalation on behalf of the customer to appropriate technical personnel.

Provides case status updates to management and end-users.

Supports and maintains effective relationships with users.

Develops, documents, and implements standard operating procedures and customer service guidelines relating to IT support.

Qualification and certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or a related field required.

4 years of management experience and/or consulting is required.

Database management and implementation

Experience in the development of large, scalable, and highly available systems required.

Responsibilities:

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Skills on creating flows in the Microsoft Low Code No Code environment.

Experience to conventions of Logic Apps which is also Power Apps

Supports production outages, upgrades.

Dealing with disruptive changes and risk, working towards the goal of enterprise-wide stability

Uses industry best practices and principles in power platform design, implementation, implementation, and operations.

Analyze current Power Platform environment.

Provide recommendation.

Help defining governance model.

Propose improvement.

Desired Skills:

management and/or consulting

DBA management and implementation

development of large

scalable

highly available systems required.

Microsoft Low Code No Code environment

Learn more/Apply for this position