BI Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Waterfall

Are you passionate about data and technology with a taste for innovation? We have an exciting opportunity for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to join our client in the dynamic and ever-evolving beverage and alcohol industry. This role is based in the vibrant city of Waterfall, Gauteng and offers a flexible hybrid work arrangement to suit your lifestyle.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree
- Relevant certifications
- Microsoft Azure / AD
- Scripting Knowledge (Able to look at a script and understand the technical deployment detail)
- Strong SCCM skills
- Strong Intune Skills
- Power BI (Analysis and Reporting)
- SQL
- End user experience (Needs to deal with end user if troubleshooting leads to device level)
Desired Skills:
- power bi
- sccm
- scripting
- sql