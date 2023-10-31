BI Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Waterfall

Are you passionate about data and technology with a taste for innovation? We have an exciting opportunity for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to join our client in the dynamic and ever-evolving beverage and alcohol industry. This role is based in the vibrant city of Waterfall, Gauteng and offers a flexible hybrid work arrangement to suit your lifestyle.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree

Relevant certifications

Microsoft Azure / AD

Scripting Knowledge (Able to look at a script and understand the technical deployment detail)

Strong SCCM skills

Strong Intune Skills

Power BI (Analysis and Reporting)

SQL

End user experience (Needs to deal with end user if troubleshooting leads to device level)

Desired Skills:

