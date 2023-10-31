BI Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Waterfall

Oct 31, 2023

Are you passionate about data and technology with a taste for innovation? We have an exciting opportunity for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to join our client in the dynamic and ever-evolving beverage and alcohol industry. This role is based in the vibrant city of Waterfall, Gauteng and offers a flexible hybrid work arrangement to suit your lifestyle.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree
  • Relevant certifications
  • Microsoft Azure / AD
  • Scripting Knowledge (Able to look at a script and understand the technical deployment detail)
  • Strong SCCM skills
  • Strong Intune Skills
  • Power BI (Analysis and Reporting)
  • SQL
  • End user experience (Needs to deal with end user if troubleshooting leads to device level)

