BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Role

The BI Developer’s role is to deliver a wide range of reporting solutions across a highly integrated SAP & data landscape. This includes providing expertise across various applications that meet different business data requirements.

Key Performance Areas

– Technical Requirements and Solutions Management: Understand and assess development requirements from business analysts. Translate these requirements into efficient data solutions.

– Solution Development: Design and build BI solutions that extract data from various systems. Develop prototypes quickly and iteratively. Develop and maintain databases by acquiring data from primary and secondary sources. Build scripts for flexible data evaluation across data sets. Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases, performance monitoring, and -evaluation.

– Issue Resolution and Technical Change Management: Coordinate, support, and test for regular maintenance routines like service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches, etc. Manage change requests, resolve complex support issues, provide subject matter expertise and give technical direction.

Knowledge/Experience

– A Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Statistics or other related field.

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

– Experience in SAP BW on HANA and SAP BW/4HANA is a plus.

– Retail experience is preferred.

– Data warehousing experience in a retail environment is a plus.

– Exposure to new technologies such as Microsoft Fabric.

– Strong experience in using development tools (SAP BW, SQL, SAC).

– Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization.

– Technical report writing experience in relevant areas such as queries,

reports, and presentations.

– Competency in using analytics tools.

-A solid understanding of standard testing practices used for SAP Projects

Ideal Applicant Skills

– High degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values, and integrity.

– Ability to work efficiently under pressure.

– Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

– Innovative thinker with the ability to solve complex problems.

– Collaborative, influential, and rational.

– Precise planning and excellent organizational/administration skills.

– Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail.

– Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related salary & company benefits

