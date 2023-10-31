Citrix Engineer

key Responsibilities:

Citrix Infrastructure Design: Plan, design, and architect Citrix virtualization solutions that meet the organization’s needs for application and desktop delivery, load balancing, and remote access.

Deployment and Configuration: Deploy and configure Citrix technologies, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (formerly XenApp and XenDesktop), Citrix ADC (formerly NetScaler), and Citrix Gateway (formerly NetScaler Gateway).

Virtualization and Remote Access: Implement and manage virtual application and desktop delivery solutions, enabling secure remote access for end-users.

Load Balancing: Configure and manage load balancing and content switching to optimize application performance and reliability.

Security: Ensure the security of Citrix environments by implementing best practices, configuring security policies, and staying current with security updates and patches.

User Profile Management: Manage user profiles and application settings to provide a consistent and personalized experience for end-users.

Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Continuously monitor Citrix infrastructure to identify and address performance issues, optimizing resource allocation.

Scripting and Automation: Use scripting languages, such as PowerShell, to automate routine tasks and streamline Citrix system management.

Desired Skills:

Citrix

MS SQL 2019

Veritas

Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Information Technology

Quantum Tape Library software

CCA

Citrix ADC

Citrix Gateway

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position