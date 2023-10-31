Citrix Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

key Responsibilities:
Citrix Infrastructure Design: Plan, design, and architect Citrix virtualization solutions that meet the organization’s needs for application and desktop delivery, load balancing, and remote access.
Deployment and Configuration: Deploy and configure Citrix technologies, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (formerly XenApp and XenDesktop), Citrix ADC (formerly NetScaler), and Citrix Gateway (formerly NetScaler Gateway).
Virtualization and Remote Access: Implement and manage virtual application and desktop delivery solutions, enabling secure remote access for end-users.
Load Balancing: Configure and manage load balancing and content switching to optimize application performance and reliability.
Security: Ensure the security of Citrix environments by implementing best practices, configuring security policies, and staying current with security updates and patches.
User Profile Management: Manage user profiles and application settings to provide a consistent and personalized experience for end-users.
Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Continuously monitor Citrix infrastructure to identify and address performance issues, optimizing resource allocation.
Scripting and Automation: Use scripting languages, such as PowerShell, to automate routine tasks and streamline Citrix system management.
Desired Skills:
- Citrix
- MS SQL 2019
- Veritas
- Netbackup backup software
- Quantum Tape Library software
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science
- information technology
- CCA
- Citrix ADC
- Citrix Gateway
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree