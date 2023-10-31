Financial Analyst Developer (SQL)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Solutions Provider specializing in Financial Risk systems seeks the expertise of a Financial Analyst Developer (SQL) to join its Fund Data Services Team where you will conduct new feature analysis and drive development on the platform (core product). You will work on asset manager, hedge fund, and other investment business data and data automation requirements including Unitisation, Investment Accounting, Fund Factsheets, and other fund data service solutions as an Analyst and Developer. The successful candidate will possess an Undergraduate Degree in Finance/Actuarial Science/Accounting/Mathematics or similar field with 2+ years’ work experience solving financial business problems using technology including strong SQL Server skills, building financial solutions in SQL Server and supporting software development frameworks & exposure to financial calculations and data analysis in a software environment.

DUTIES:

Analyse and solve business problems with software.

Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.

Train/Support/Coach junior members of team.

Communicate with Directors and clients.

Extend and maintain existing software solutions.

Analyse and create project specification documents as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Undergraduate Degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science.

Honours preferred.

Recognised financial qualification if Degree was not finance-related.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology.

Strong SQL Server skills.

Building financial solutions in SQL Server and supporting software development frameworks.

Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis in a software environment.

Advantageous –

C# / VB.Net.

Pricing, structuring, analysing or trading financial and investment products experience.

Financial Risk Management from the perspective of a financial institution.

Data and/or quantitative analysis in a finance-related context.

ATTRIBUTES:

High interest in Financial Services.

Strong analytical skills.

Comfortable presenting to clients and team members.

Pays attention to detail.

Safeguards integrity of sensitive client data.

Good time management.

Able to work under pressure.

Understands industry trends.

Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.

Able to work independently but also be a team player.

Uses initiative, is pro-active and possesses problem solving skills.

COMMENTS:

