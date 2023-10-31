Intermediate C# / Systems Developer

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer with a strong background in C# development to join our dynamic team. As an integral part of our development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that drive our business operations. Your expertise in C#, SQL, Unit Testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.

OUTPUTS

Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework .

. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.

Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.

Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.

Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.

Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.

Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.

Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.

Apply object-oriented programming principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.

QUALIFICATIONS

Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework .

. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.

Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.

Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.

Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.

Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.

Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.

Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.

Apply object-oriented programming principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.

Experience with other programming languages and technologies such as JavaScript, Python, or Java.

Knowledge of front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed] with agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex software issues.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Development:

Create and maintain components to Excalibur

Will be exposed to development for new products.

Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.

Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.

Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.

Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.

Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.

Team Player:

Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.

Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible

General:

Professional communication (conduct) with client: personal interaction as well as electronically

Good work ethic, integrity, punctuality, commitment, and accuracy

Respecting the company’s ethics and the employees around you

Always project a positive attitude to fellow employees and clients

Being on time, availability after hours to discuss urgent matters of work that you are involved in.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

JavaScript

Unit Testing

Coding

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position