IT Project Manager

Experience Required:
- 2 Years experience in the IT industry. (Project Management)
- Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Working knowledge of additional project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM.
- Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in a MSP/Telecoms/ISP environment or similar technology-led industry
- Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
- Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)
- Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
- Experience with CRM/PSA/ticketing system
Desired Skills:
- PRINCE2
- Pabx
- Hardware
- Software
- Voip