IT Project Manager

Oct 31, 2023

Experience Required:

  • 2 Years experience in the IT industry. (Project Management)
  • Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner
  • Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
  • Working knowledge of additional project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM.
  • Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in a MSP/Telecoms/ISP environment or similar technology-led industry
  • Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
  • Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)
  • Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
  • Experience with CRM/PSA/ticketing system

Desired Skills:

  • PRINCE2
  • Pabx
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Voip

