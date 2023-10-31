Java Developer (PTA)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge HealthTech in Pretoria seeks the coding talents of a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. Joining a team working on mission-critical applications, you will help manage Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native Android development with at least 4+ years’ Java, Angular, Spring Boot and preferably Native Android & Java EE platforms. You also need managerial experience including Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns; implementation of RESTful interfaces; strong knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate) & you must have work experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT.

DUTIES:

Analyse user and system requirements.

Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions.

Write efficient code based on feature specifications.

Develop user interfaces.

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle.

Design database architecture.

Test and debug Java applications.

Validate software functionality and security.

Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12 (Essential).

Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from University (Essential).

Experience/Skills –

Software Development in Java 4+ years (Essential).

Angular 4+ years (Essential).

Spring Boot 4+ years (Essential).

Native Android 4+ years (Preferred).

Managerial experience (Preferred).

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Implementation of RESTful interfaces.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate).

Experience in the Spring Framework.

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms.

Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Test-Driven Development.

Distributed architectural patterns and implementational knowledge.

Azure Hosting and DevOps environments.

Working experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT is a must.

