Junior Helpdesk Support Technician at Tax Consulting South Africa – Gauteng Bryanston

Oct 31, 2023

Vacancy: Junior Helpdesk Support Technician
Location: Bryanston

We are looking for a friendly and reliable MS 365 Junior Helpdesk Technician to provide technical assistance and hardware support to our teams in a MS365 cloud native ecosystem. The candidate will need to have a knack for all things technical and enjoy answering a variety of IT support questions that arise from our day-to-day IT operations. Duties will include setting up new devices according to strict protocols and enrolling them into Microsoft Intune. The candidate will need to attend to a variety of inbound support requests from end-users via a ticket system and be available to support telephonically and via our remote management system. Hardware, software and firmware upgrades and maintenance form part of day-to-day duties.

Duties

  • Proficient in installing, setting up and troubleshooting Windows Operating systems.
  • Deploy all new devices according to protocol and enroll into MS Intune.
  • Follow responsible protocols and procedures to maintain the Data Protection Policy and to ensure all safeguards are followed and permission controls are strictly maintained.?
  • Attend diligently and with patience and enthusiasm to a variety of Microsoft 365 desktop support requests via the ticket system.
  • Provide guidance to end-users on basic security best practices.
  • Keep a detailed of record of each install and sign-off from the Helpdesk lead for accuracy and completeness.?
  • Be aware and ready to react in alignment with the emergency response plan and contact list.
  • Deliver a high-level of service, which is proactive, cooperative, and dependable by monitoring user needs and developing rapport with management and staff.?
  • Assist the Helpdesk Technician lead to procure hardware and software as per specified requirements.
  • Keep an accurate IT asset register.
  • Aid the Business Systems & MarTech manager with ad hoc tasks as required.
  • Effectively communicate the status of ongoing tasks, reporting weekly or as agreed upon for action items.
  • Occasional after-hours support when urgently needed.

Requirements

  • IT Helpdesk support employment experience and/or related qualification.
  • Basic experience in Microsoft cloud environment.
  • Microsoft Office 365 Suite proficiency.
  • Laptop hardware maintenance experience.
  • Basic computer networking experience.

Remuneration

  • Market related.

Desired Skills:

  • Help Desk Support

Learn more/Apply for this position