Microsoft System Engineer

key Responsibilities:
System Design and Implementation: Design, deploy, and maintain Microsoft server systems, including Windows Server, Active Directory, and related services, ensuring scalability and high availability.
Server Administration: Perform server administration tasks, such as installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of Windows servers.
Active Directory Management: Manage and maintain the Active Directory infrastructure, including user accounts, group policies, security, and authentication.
Email and Collaboration Services: Configure, administer, and troubleshoot Microsoft Exchange for email services and collaborate on tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint.
Security and Compliance: Implement security measures, compliance policies, and disaster recovery solutions to protect data and systems. Manage security features like Microsoft Defender and Azure Security Center.
Virtualization: Utilize Microsoft Hyper-V or Azure virtualization technologies for server virtualization and cloud integration.
Backup and Recovery: Develop and maintain backup and disaster recovery strategies using Microsoft technologies, such as Azure Backup and Azure Site Recovery.
Patch Management: Keep systems up to date by applying Windows Updates, service packs, and security patches.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Troubleshooting
- Microsoft Hyper-V
- PowerShell
- MS SQL 2012
- MS SQL 2014
- MS SQL 2019
- MS SharePoint 2016
- ShareGate
- Adobe reader
- Attachmate
- Citrix client
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree