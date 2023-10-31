Microsoft System Engineer

key Responsibilities:

System Design and Implementation: Design, deploy, and maintain Microsoft server systems, including Windows Server, Active Directory, and related services, ensuring scalability and high availability.

Server Administration: Perform server administration tasks, such as installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of Windows servers. Active Directory Management: Manage and maintain the Active Directory infrastructure, including user accounts, group policies, security, and authentication.

Email and Collaboration Services: Configure, administer, and troubleshoot Microsoft Exchange for email services and collaborate on tools like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint.

Security and Compliance: Implement security measures, compliance policies, and disaster recovery solutions to protect data and systems. Manage security features like Microsoft Defender and Azure Security Center.

Virtualization: Utilize Microsoft Hyper-V or Azure virtualization technologies for server virtualization and cloud integration.

Backup and Recovery: Develop and maintain backup and disaster recovery strategies using Microsoft technologies, such as Azure Backup and Azure Site Recovery.

Patch Management: Keep systems up to date by applying Windows Updates, service packs, and security patches.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Hyper-V

Azure

Troubleshooting

MS SQL 2012

MS SQL 2014

MS SQL 2019

MS SharePoint 2016

ShareGate

Adobe reader

Citrix client

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

