Network Engineer (Contract) – Gauteng Sandton

We are searching for an Network Engineer to join the infrastructure services on a 1-year contract in Johannesburg.
Role objective:
- Installation and configuration of Exchange Server
- Daily Exchange health checks, for example verification that the DAG is functioning.
- Daily Mimecast health checks
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- MCSA
- MCSE
Preferred Qualification:
- CCNA
- O365
- ITIL is advantageous.
Experience Required:
- Having participated in migration projects for mail servers
- Installing and configuring Exchange servers
- Previous experience in a large environment and good knowledge of Scripting PowerShell
- Platform administration SharePoint and O365
- Experience providing archive solutions for Enterprises.
Work environment:
- Onsite
Travel:
- Own vehicle essential
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery