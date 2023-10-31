Network Engineer (Contract)

We are searching for an Network Engineer to join the infrastructure services on a 1-year contract in Johannesburg.

Role objective:

  • Installation and configuration of Exchange Server

  • Daily Exchange health checks, for example verification that the DAG is functioning.

  • Daily Mimecast health checks

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • MCSA

  • MCSE

Preferred Qualification:

  • CCNA

  • O365

  • ITIL is advantageous.

Experience Required:

  • Having participated in migration projects for mail servers

  • Installing and configuring Exchange servers

  • Previous experience in a large environment and good knowledge of Scripting PowerShell

  • Platform administration SharePoint and O365

  • Experience providing archive solutions for Enterprises.

Work environment:

  • Onsite

Travel:

  • Own vehicle essential

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position