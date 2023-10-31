Network Engineer (Contract)

We are searching for an Network Engineer to join the infrastructure services on a 1-year contract in Johannesburg.

Role objective:

Installation and configuration of Exchange Server

Daily Exchange health checks, for example verification that the DAG is functioning.

Daily Mimecast health checks

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

MCSA

MCSE

Preferred Qualification:

CCNA

O365

ITIL is advantageous.

Experience Required:

Having participated in migration projects for mail servers

Installing and configuring Exchange servers

Previous experience in a large environment and good knowledge of Scripting PowerShell

Platform administration SharePoint and O365

Experience providing archive solutions for Enterprises.

Work environment:

Onsite

Travel:

Own vehicle essential

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position