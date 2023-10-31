Performance Tester at STS – Remote Remote

Looking for Performance Testers!!
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:
2 + years of experience on performance testing using JMeter/ LoadRunner
Working/writing scripts in JMeter and LoadRunner
Designing and creating test scripts – API Testing is a Plus
Performance testing knowledge basics (baseline, load, stress testing) Designing workload modules
Executing performance tests
Using consistent metrics for monitoring
Comparison of previous results on same tests
Identifying bottlenecks, and where they occur
Knowledge of SQL indexes, keys, and tuning a plus
Analyse system usage from test results (identify memory leaks, connection issues, bottlenecks, etc.)
Desired Skills:
- jmeter
- loadrunner
- SQL