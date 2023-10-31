Performance Tester at STS – Remote Remote

Looking for Performance Testers!!

SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS:

2 + years of experience on performance testing using JMeter/ LoadRunner

Working/writing scripts in JMeter and LoadRunner

Designing and creating test scripts – API Testing is a Plus

Performance testing knowledge basics (baseline, load, stress testing) Designing workload modules

Executing performance tests

Using consistent metrics for monitoring

Comparison of previous results on same tests

Identifying bottlenecks, and where they occur

Knowledge of SQL indexes, keys, and tuning a plus

Analyse system usage from test results (identify memory leaks, connection issues, bottlenecks, etc.)

send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

jmeter

loadrunner

SQL

