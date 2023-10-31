SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Based on a strong technical ABAP background, play a technical solution architect role for all change requests.

Mediate between developers and functional team members and will engage directly with product owner(s) and external partner feature team(s) for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements.

Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts.

Technical tasks will include, but not limited to:

Reviewing proposed solutions and code changes, based on learned knowledge of existing system design and client’s Global Development Guidelines.

Making sure the development solution will align with the current technical functions of the system and will fit the overall architecture.

Reviewing and approving the technical specifications.

Reviewing development, checking code quality against the client’s standards.

Reconfirming during the code review that the completed development meets the original requirement, as explained by the functional expert.

Development will also be required, where the above tasks will be conducted by peers.

The following will also be expected:

Reviewing & approving the functional specifications, make sure that it is complete, understandable and logically consistent from a development point of view.

Attending fall team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Understanding the release management process and keeping track of the release schedule.

Endeavour to understand the client’s SAP system landscape and be abreast of what changes are planned and how they will affect topics planned over a release.

G-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing Operational and Maintenance tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Taking a proactive approach in the software development process.

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support.

Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.

Development debugging.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

2+ years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications.

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

Proven track record as a competent ABAP programmer.

God knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms.

Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable.

Very strong understanding of optimised data retrieval and code performance techniques.

God understanding of the Agile methodology.

Confluence and JIRA.

SAP Solution Manager exposure.

Modern ABAP understanding (advantageous).

SAP MM, WM, EWM, APO exposure (advantageous).

SAP S/4 HANA (advantageous).

Experience in the following modules.

SAP ABAP.

SAP ABAP Certification.

Problem Solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Level 1 process integration knowledge across multiple SAP Modules.

Level 1 technical (incl. infrastructure) integration knowledge across multiple technologies.

Ability to work independently as well interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

DevOps

Jira

