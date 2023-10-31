SAPICS conference takes supply chain metamorphosis theme

In today’s volatile business environment, supply chains have had to undergo a significant transformation. They are no longer linear processes. They have become dynamic and interconnected ecosystems capable of rapidly adapting to emerging technologies, market trends and global challenges.

To ensure that African supply chain professionals are equipped to understand the changes, challenges and opportunities in this new supply chain landscape, the 46th annual SAPICS Conference will be held under the theme “Supply Chain Metamorphosis”, the organisers have announced.

The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management (SAPICS) will host the event in association with the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) for the second consecutive year. This important conference is the leading education, knowledge sharing and networking gathering for the African supply chain community. It will feature panel discussions, case studies and presentations by leading international and African experts who will explore the extraordinary evolution of supply chains in the wake of numerous chaotic disruptions in recent years.

The powerful partnership benefits SAPICS and SAAFF members, as well as the supply chain community as a whole, says SAPICS president MJ Schoemaker. “We are delighted to once again host the SAPICS Conference in association with SAAFF. Collaborative relationships between professional supply chain organisations are vital – to drive knowledge sharing and problem solving, to enable communication and cooperation between different industries and different stakeholders, and to enhance continuous innovation in the supply chain, which we need now more than ever,” she says.

“Africa is at the portal of its most significant period in terms of its role in the world economy, and supply chains are the beating heart of economic development. We are thrilled to collaborate with SAPICS to co-host their conference again, further strengthening our commitment to knowledge sharing and networking within our industry,” says Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of SAAFF.

Call for speakers

The call for speakers for the 2024 SAPICS Conference, which takes place in Cape Town from 9 to 12 June 2024, has opened. Industry professionals and supply chain experts are invited to submit presentations for review by the organisers. The topics suggested by SAPICS for speakers’ consideration include digitalisation, sustainability, global resilience, e-commerce, freight forwarding trends (and optimising global trade), supply chain talent, and public health supply chains.

“We are looking for inspiring or educational experiences, lessons learned, solutions and best practices; enlightening expertise and insights; new technology and concepts; case studies; and white papers,” Schoemaker says. “The annual SAPICS Conference is the ideal platform for supply chain professionals to make a valuable contribution to the annual update of our profession’s body of knowledge. By sharing your supply chain experiences and expertise, fellow professionals from around the globe will be able to benefit from your knowledge. Being a speaker at the annual SAPICS Conference is also a way to give back to the supply chain community and to grow professionally.”

All SAPICS Conference speakers are chosen on merit and relevance by a carefully selected committee made up of supply chain professionals from across a variety of roles and responsibilities in the supply chain and representative of the SAPICS and SAAFF communities. The closing date for the submission of speaker applications is 19 January 2024.

Speakers should visit the SAPICS website – www.sapics.org.za – to complete the online application or email cindyl@upavon.co.za for an email application or for more information.