Senior C# Developer (PTA) – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a self-driven Senior C# Developer with a proven track record of delivering quality software products on time and within budget is sought by a provider of cutting-edge HealthTech in Pretoria to join its team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing high-quality, scalable, and secure applications in C#, a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar field with a minimum of 6 years’ experience within Software Development. Other tech tools should include .NET, .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL, ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar, Angular (v12+) & Bootstrap/React.

DUTIES:

Design and develop high-quality software applications using C#.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Conduct code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards.

Participate in the full Software Development Lifecycle.

Work with QA Engineers to test and debug software applications.

Troubleshoot and fix problems in existing software applications.

Stay up to date with new technologies and industry trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years of experience in the Software Development industry.

Proficient in C# programming language.

Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.

Designing / Implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.

Implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar.

Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (e.g., Bootstrap/React/etc.).

Angular experience (v12+).

Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.

Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable).

Strong understanding of Software Development principles and concepts.

Proven experience with designing and developing high-quality, scalable, and secure applications.

Advantageous –

Experience with Power BI.

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well in a team environment.

Self-sufficient / Self-starter and motivated.

COMMENTS:

