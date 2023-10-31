Senior Data Engineer

Our client, an ICT and Digital Technology company is seeking a Senior Data Engineer and Data Scientist to join their team.

Responsibilities include but not limited to

  • You will be developing, testing, and implementing data solutions based on the approved architectural design.
  • You will be working with the entire Microsoft data toolset.
  • You will be preparing detailed, accurate documentation which provides a description of the functions and operation of the solution that team members can refer to if they need to modify or upgrade the solution.
  • Work effectively, independently, accurately and within given agreed timelines taking responsibility.
  • Work as part of a team adhering to standards set by the project team and / or client.
  • Experience working in a consulting environment with proven adaptability across multiple client environments.
  • You will be comfortable having direct interaction with clients including training and user acceptance, if required
  • As a senior team member, you will be expected to assist junior members on the same project team, providing technical guidance where necessary.

Minimum Requirements

  • 5+ years’ exposure to data warehousing and, Kimball methodology
  • 5+ years’ experience with Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS
  • Strong SQL and ETL skills
  • Experience using Azure DevOps
  • Azure data services experience is advantageous – Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Bricks
  • Experience with some Data Visualisation is advantageous e.g., Power BI
  • Any exposure to machine learning, specifically Python, would be advantageous.
  • Microsoft certified professional

Desired Skills:

  • Data Warehousing
  • DevOps
  • ETL (Extract
  • Transform and Load)
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Power BI
  • Python
  • Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

