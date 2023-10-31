Senior Data Engineer
Our client, an ICT and Digital Technology company is seeking a Senior Data Engineer and Data Scientist to join their team.
Responsibilities include but not limited to
- You will be developing, testing, and implementing data solutions based on the approved architectural design.
- You will be working with the entire Microsoft data toolset.
- You will be preparing detailed, accurate documentation which provides a description of the functions and operation of the solution that team members can refer to if they need to modify or upgrade the solution.
- Work effectively, independently, accurately and within given agreed timelines taking responsibility.
- Work as part of a team adhering to standards set by the project team and / or client.
- Experience working in a consulting environment with proven adaptability across multiple client environments.
- You will be comfortable having direct interaction with clients including training and user acceptance, if required
- As a senior team member, you will be expected to assist junior members on the same project team, providing technical guidance where necessary.
Minimum Requirements
- 5+ years’ exposure to data warehousing and, Kimball methodology
- 5+ years’ experience with Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS
- Strong SQL and ETL skills
- Experience using Azure DevOps
- Azure data services experience is advantageous – Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Bricks
- Experience with some Data Visualisation is advantageous e.g., Power BI
- Any exposure to machine learning, specifically Python, would be advantageous.
- Microsoft certified professional
Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehousing
- DevOps
- ETL (Extract
- Transform and Load)
- Microsoft Azure
- Power BI
- Python
- Server Analysis Services (SSAS)