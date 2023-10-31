Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Data Engineer

Our client, an ICT and Digital Technology company is seeking a Senior Data Engineer and Data Scientist to join their team.

Responsibilities include but not limited to

You will be developing, testing, and implementing data solutions based on the approved architectural design.

You will be working with the entire Microsoft data toolset.

You will be preparing detailed, accurate documentation which provides a description of the functions and operation of the solution that team members can refer to if they need to modify or upgrade the solution.

Work effectively, independently, accurately and within given agreed timelines taking responsibility.

Work as part of a team adhering to standards set by the project team and / or client.

Experience working in a consulting environment with proven adaptability across multiple client environments.

You will be comfortable having direct interaction with clients including training and user acceptance, if required

As a senior team member, you will be expected to assist junior members on the same project team, providing technical guidance where necessary.

Minimum Requirements

5+ years’ exposure to data warehousing and, Kimball methodology

5+ years’ experience with Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS

Strong SQL and ETL skills

Experience using Azure DevOps

Azure data services experience is advantageous – Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Bricks

Experience with some Data Visualisation is advantageous e.g., Power BI

Any exposure to machine learning, specifically Python, would be advantageous.

Microsoft certified professional

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Data Warehousing

DevOps

ETL (Extract

Transform and Load)

Microsoft Azure

Power BI

Python

Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

