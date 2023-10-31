Senior Software Developer (Office Based) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.
Main purpose of the position:
- The purpose of this position is to develop solutions by guiding development of program specifications, overseeing testing efforts and leading programmers.
- A Senior Developer is responsible for all development related activities within the organisation and the quality of the solutions and code delivered to our client.
Requirements:
- National Diploma in information technologies or Equivalent.
- 5 – 10 years experience.
Experience with the following technologies:
- C#
- .NET Core
- SQL
- Java Script
- CSS
- HTML
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- React
- Flutter
Responsibilities:
- Accomplishes programming project requirements by coaching programmers.
- Serve as a senior development resource on assigned projects, developing applications using known and proven best coding practices.
- Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.
- Maintains, expands and improves in-house libraries used across all projects.
- Continuously works to improve internal coding standards, in line with current development best practices.
- Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.
- Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching and employing established operations.
- Verifies program operation by confirming tests.
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.
- Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
- Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Coaching and Mentoring of Developers.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV.
