Senior Software Developer (Office Based) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.

Main purpose of the position:

The purpose of this position is to develop solutions by guiding development of program specifications, overseeing testing efforts and leading programmers.

A Senior Developer is responsible for all development related activities within the organisation and the quality of the solutions and code delivered to our client.

Requirements:

National Diploma in information technologies or Equivalent.

5 – 10 years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:

C#

.NET Core

SQL

Java Script

CSS

HTML

ASP.NET

MVC

React

Flutter

Responsibilities:

Accomplishes programming project requirements by coaching programmers.

Serve as a senior development resource on assigned projects, developing applications using known and proven best coding practices.

Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.

Maintains, expands and improves in-house libraries used across all projects.

Continuously works to improve internal coding standards, in line with current development best practices.

Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.

Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching and employing established operations.

Verifies program operation by confirming tests.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.

Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Coaching and Mentoring of Developers.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV.

