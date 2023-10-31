Software Engineer (JavaScript / Node.js) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the expanding Dev team of a global Dev House in the sphere of iGaming seeking a passionate Software Engineer who will develop robust and scalable back-end systems using languages like Node.js and C++. You will also implement front-end user interfaces using modern web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The ideal candidate will need a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or equivalent experience with at least 1+ years’ work experience developing code and proficiency in JavaScript or Node.js and writing server-side code (preference can be client-side but should have exposure to both).

DUTIES:

Collaborate with the Development team to design, develop, and deploy high-quality web applications.

Develop robust and scalable back-end systems using languages like Node.js and C++.

Implement front-end user interfaces using modern web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, following best practices and coding standards.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of applications to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in Web Development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 1+ years developing code. (Applicants with excellent work experience and an ability to skill up and learn independently will also be considered.

Proficient in JavaScript/Node.js.

Demonstratable experience with Backend Development using Node.js.

Experience writing server-side code (preference can be client-side but should have exposure to both).

Desirable –

Backend technologies: Express, Molecular, MS SQL, MongoDB.

Frontend technologies: React/Redux.

Basic knowledge of the following:

REST/RESTful APIs, Design Patterns, Algorithms and Data Structures.

Testing frameworks such as Mocha, Jest, etc.

Kubernetes/Rancher/Docker.

Be able to read and understand C++.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work with little or no supervision.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Able to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Possess problem-solving skills and the ability to learn as you go along.

COMMENTS:

