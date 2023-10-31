System Administrator

JOB DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE:
The Systems Administrator is responsible for the maintenance, support and optimization of the company’s Syspro ERP system. They must have an intricate understanding of ERP systems (particularly Syspro) and ensure its alignment to the company’s strategic objectives. The role encompasses database administration, system customization, 3rd party solution integration and end-user support
EDUCATION / COMPUTER PACKAGES:
- Grade 12 with core maths and science
- Relevant to position, minimum NQF 5 /IT Qualification / Diploma (advantageous)
- 3 years Syspro administrator experience in a factory/production/manufacturing environment with strong financial and accounting exposure
WORKING KNOWLEDGE
- Syspro 7 with additional Syspro 8 advantageous
- Manufacturing environment
- Financial and accounting knowledge and experience
- 3rd party solutions integration
- Advanced Excel skills
- Experience with other software solutions, e.g. inventory, plant maintenance, etc
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Administration
- Manage, maintain and optimise the Syspro ERP system to ensure
- optimal performance and availability
- Troubleshoot and resolve Syspro-related issues
- Collaborate with stakeholders to comprehend business requirements and transform these into system enhancements and customisations
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- Administrator
- Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric