System Administrator

JOB DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE:

The Systems Administrator is responsible for the maintenance, support and optimization of the company’s Syspro ERP system. They must have an intricate understanding of ERP systems (particularly Syspro) and ensure its alignment to the company’s strategic objectives. The role encompasses database administration, system customization, 3rd party solution integration and end-user support

EDUCATION / COMPUTER PACKAGES:

Grade 12 with core maths and science

Relevant to position, minimum NQF 5 /IT Qualification / Diploma (advantageous)

3 years Syspro administrator experience in a factory/production/manufacturing environment with strong financial and accounting exposure

WORKING KNOWLEDGE

Syspro 7 with additional Syspro 8 advantageous

Manufacturing environment

Financial and accounting knowledge and experience

3rd party solutions integration

Advanced Excel skills

Experience with other software solutions, e.g. inventory, plant maintenance, etc

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Administration

Manage, maintain and optimise the Syspro ERP system to ensure

optimal performance and availability

Troubleshoot and resolve Syspro-related issues

Collaborate with stakeholders to comprehend business requirements and transform these into system enhancements and customisations

