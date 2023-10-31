Systems Engineer (Mining) – Gauteng Randburg

Lead and coordinate resources, maintain system infrastructure, manage technical tasks, and deploy new projects to support mining operations and efficiencies.

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary education in mechanical / mining engineering

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a systems administrator

Must have a minimum of 2 years ming operations experience

MCSE, MCSA, or Oracle Linux Systems Administraton certified

Comprehensive knowledge of Linux and Windows hardware, systems, and processes

LAN and WAN management

Must be willing to travel to sites within Sub-Saharan Africa (40%)

Key Performance Areas:

Technical deployment and project support – new project deployments, system scoping, design, and hardware and software installations

Customer support and monitoring – technical support, addressing inquiries, troubleshooting, and reporting on faults and challenges

Infrastructure monitoring and maintenance – software, hardware, and network components

Monitor performance indicators and make recommendations for improvement.

Team supervision and leadership – supervision, training and performance management

Achieve and maintain defined system up-time, responsiveness, and reliability metrics

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Linux

Systems engineering

Integration issues

System Design

Mining Operations

System Deployment

System Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Mining

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Technology Solutions specialized system integrator dedicated to operations technology for the mining industry to serve mining operations with localized services dedicated to improvements in safety, productivity, and effectiveness in the real-time mining technology space.

Learn more/Apply for this position