Systems Engineer (Mining)

Lead and coordinate resources, maintain system infrastructure, manage technical tasks, and deploy new projects to support mining operations and efficiencies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary education in mechanical / mining engineering
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a systems administrator
- Must have a minimum of 2 years ming operations experience
- MCSE, MCSA, or Oracle Linux Systems Administraton certified
- Comprehensive knowledge of Linux and Windows hardware, systems, and processes
- LAN and WAN management
- Must be willing to travel to sites within Sub-Saharan Africa (40%)
Key Performance Areas:
- Technical deployment and project support – new project deployments, system scoping, design, and hardware and software installations
- Customer support and monitoring – technical support, addressing inquiries, troubleshooting, and reporting on faults and challenges
Infrastructure monitoring and maintenance – software, hardware, and network components
Monitor performance indicators and make recommendations for improvement.
Team supervision and leadership – supervision, training and performance management
- Achieve and maintain defined system up-time, responsiveness, and reliability metrics
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Linux
- Systems engineering
- Integration issues
- System Design
- Mining Operations
- System Deployment
- System Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Mining
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Technology Solutions specialized system integrator dedicated to operations technology for the mining industry to serve mining operations with localized services dedicated to improvements in safety, productivity, and effectiveness in the real-time mining technology space.