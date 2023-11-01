Azure Dev Ops Engineer: Integration – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

NB: This is 6 Month Contract with probable renewal.

Azure Dev Ops Engineer (Integration) EAI, SOA, B2B, Cloud, ETL

This role will focus on providing expert advice on integration technology and integration architecture best practices that will integrate on-premises and cloud-based commercial software applications (i.e., ERP, CRM, HR, etc.). This role will be responsible for developing and maintaining an application integration architecture blueprint for the organization.

The successful candidate will need to bring a balanced skillset (technical, consulting, project management & change management) and has in-depth knowledge and experience delivering Integration implementations within large, complex enterprises. Understands the interplay between the technical solution design, delivery partnering, and operating model.

SKILLS COMPLEXITY AND CREATIVITY

Knowledge of enterprise architecture, systems architecture, integration architecture and data architecture standards, patterns, frameworks, and practices.

Expertise in solution design and development, vendor management, enterprise application support, in addition to strong business understanding and project management.

Specialist knowledge of programming languages, database management, master data, business process automation.

Sound understanding of development practices and methodologies (i.e., DevOps and Agile).

Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships and influence a variety of stakeholders.

Sound knowledge on integration technology platforms (i.e., Azure and AWS).

Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit.

Continually researching current, emerging technologies, and proposing changes where needed.

Ability to adopt Agile and Waterfall application development

5 years’ experience developing Azure Logic Apps and Power Apps.

Experience in Robotic process automation (RPA) and tools (i.e., UiPath etc).

Experience in using tools such as: Jira, Confluence, Azure DevOps.

Experienced with CI/CD, managing quality control and code promotion across environments.

experience in application/integration development and support.

experience developing and managing API integrations including REST, SOAP Web APIs, WSDL.

experience with different authentication methods for APIs.

experience understanding of Security patterns and network routing

experience in software development (C#, .Net, MS SQL, HTML)

experience understanding Source Code Management systems (i.e., SVN, GIT).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES & DELIVERABLES

Responsible for the integration landscape (EAI, SOA, B2B, Cloud, ETL) and be accountable for the overall performance, standards and architecture of the integration design and solutions.

Conduct architecture and design reviews relating to integration.

Deliver reliable, scalable, and efficient solutions by managing all phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC), including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, integration, deployment, support, and documentation.

Responsible for integration architecture design and implementation documentation of the integration interfaces or application solutions delivered through service integrators.

Keep up to date with best practice in emerging SOA and API technologies.

Complete integration architecture artefacts for all solutions.

Responsible for the ownership and quality of the Interface Repository.

Ensure that integration designs and delivery of integration projects are fully compliant to IT controls.

Create technical blueprints, modeling as-is and to-be domain or enterprise-level architectures based on business requirements.

Provide technical guidance and leadership in integration technology proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and project teams.

Keep abreast of the latest integration technology trends and emerging technologies, determine the potential impact on the enterprise, and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Collaborate with business and technology teams to clarify and guide the evolution of system solutions

Manage relationships with vendors/consultants, IT teams and internal stakeholders.

Experience working with APIs from commercial software applications, such as CRM or ERP systems.

Experience in a management or supervisory role on an integration development team.

Implement and maintain development source code repositories.

Leverage Azure Logic Apps for application integration and workflows while considering Power Apps for appropriate services.

Provide technical leadership and guidance on automation solutions.

Desired Skills:

EAI

SOI

Cloud

ETL

B2B

C#

.NET

CI/CD

DevOps

API

Azure

SDLC

AWS

SQL

REST

SOAP

Jira

Confluence

RPA

Robotic Process Automation

WSDL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.

Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.

High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.

