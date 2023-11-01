Backend Cloud Developer

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7).

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors.

Deploy applications in AWS (via GitHub).

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree.

Cloud Certifications.

Technical knowledge:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture.

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:

Java.

JavaScript / TypeScript / Node.js.

Python.

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless.

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks.

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation).

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation).

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems.

Monitoring and log analytics.

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment.

REST.

GIT.

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns.

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization.

Experience with Control Theory.

Experience with Machine Learning.

Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory).

Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning.

Experience with E-mobility.

Desired Skills:

Java

Node.js

Python

