BI Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:
A highly regarded company, at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), is offering an exciting position for a Business Analyst. In this role, you will be tasked with creating value for the product line by addressing client and business challenges through data-driven solutions. You’ll leverage your data and analytical expertise to generate insights that empower senior decision-makers to make well-informed decisions more swiftly.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in business administration, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or a related field.
Ideal:
- Relevant certifications such as Business Data Analytics Certification – CBDA Competencies | IIBA® | Certification of Capability in Business Analysis™ (CCBA®) | Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) “
Minimum: Experience:
- At least 5+ years’ experience in a similar business intelligence analyst role
- Experience and knowledge of the ETL (extraction, transform, load) data flow
- Experience in identifying, quantifying, and subsequently delivering value on how to solve business challenges using data
- Experience in analysing complex data sets to solve business challenges
- Experience in working with data on cloud platforms, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure
- Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BI
- A good understanding of database management, data warehousing, data mining and data visualisation.
- Experience with stakeholder engagement inc. senior management
- Experience in data quality and incident management
- Understanding of agile project management and experience with tools such as Jira
- Quality assuring and oversight of the work of others.
Minimum Knowledge:
- Understanding of agile project management and experience with tools such as Jira
- Knowledge and experience in using complex SQL to prepare and analyse data
- Knowledge and understanding of data privacy and security regulations and best practices
Ideal:
- Probably experience as a business intelligence analyst within the Banking sector
- Knowledge of change management principles and practices
- Knowledge and experience in using low/no code AutoML on modelling tools such as Power BI or AWS Sagemaker
- Knowledge and experience in change management methodology (ADKAR)
- Knowledge and experience in lifetime value analysis, propensity modelling, journey mapping, and root cause analysis
- Applied knowledge of User Experience (UX) reviews through customer interactions a customer, product services
- Knowledge and experience in automation using software robots built on platforms such as UiPath or Alteryx
- Programming/Coding: Ability to use scripting languages such as Python or R for data analysis and manipulation
- Basic knowledge and experience is using Version Control (Git) “
Functional skills:
- Full working proficiency in using data visualization tools such as Power BI (Desktop and Cloud Service) + Power Query Editor
- Advanced functions and concepts in Power BI DAX
- Proficient in data modelling, extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL)
- SQL skills for querying large and complex data sets
- Proficient at building business process automation using tools such as Power Automate
- Advanced Excel with Power Query editor
- Microsoft productivity suite (Power Point, Word, Excel, OneDrive, SharePoint)
- Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure
Organisational skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Interpersonal and relationship management skills
- Commercial thinking skills
- Numerical reasoning skills
- Problem Solving Skills
COMMENTS:
Desired Skills:
