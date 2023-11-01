BI Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An esteemed company at the forefront of the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) industry is presenting an enticing opening for a Business Intelligence Developer. This role entails crafting, building, and implementing reporting and analytical solutions that serve to bolster and elevate business decisions by transforming data into actionable insights, all while utilizing the preferred client reporting and analytical tools (software).

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in statistics, finance, actuarial science, mathematics, computer science, information systems, data or mathematical sciences, data analysis, business analysis or engineering.

Bachelor degree plus one or combination of the below: AWS certified Data Analytics AWS certified Cloud Practitioner Any visualisation tool certification (preferable Microsoft certified)



Minimum:

Experience:

At least 6 years’ experience implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear business decisions and benefits.

At least 6 years’ experience in data analysis, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles (ETL).

At least 6 years’ experience working with any visualisation tools of which 4 years is on Power BI (DAX, M)

Overall good understanding and application of BI best practice

At least 1 years’ experience in Python or R (or any other relevant programming language)

At least 6 years’ experience in SQL (Postgres, MySQL, MS SQL) which involved cleaning, enriching, transforming data mapping, data aggregation, and data normalization that is suitable for data analysis.

Working with product development life cycle and Agile frameworks

Experience managing own work and that of others and initiatives from start to finish, including planning, scoping, budgeting, and timeline management.

Experience of overseeing and providing technical guidance to team members and colleagues.

Knowledge:

Expert in the field of BI development (reports, dashboards, data visualisation, etc.)

Extensive knowledge of BI/reporting and analytical tools

Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing best practices

Extensive knowledge of BI environments, solutions, and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

Extensive knowledge in the field of data analysis methodologies (Descriptive-,Diagnostic-,Predictive-,Prescriptive Analytics)

In depth knowledge of both waterfall and agile development approaches

In depth knowledge of SQL query language: Preferably AWS services (Redshift, Athena, DataLake, Python, PostgreSQL, MySQL) or MS Technologies (Azure services, SQL, SSAS)

In depth knowledge of design and user experience principles

Good understanding of Agile principles.

Ideal:

Experience:

Data analysis methodologies or BI development in a various industry (i.e., financial/banking environment including financial, insurance, telecommunications, and risk industries)

Knowledge:

Extensive knowledge of Power BI services (including an implementation of either of Advanced AI and ML, and Cognitive services within the Power Platform)

Good working knowledge of the AWS ecosystem and services

Experience in analysis/report development in a financial/banking environment “

Functional Skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Power BI: a strong understanding of the Power BI platform, including data modelling, report and dashboard design, and data integration.

Data Modelling: expertise in creating data models that enable efficient storage, retrieval, and analysis of data.

Data Analysis: must be able to analyse data to identify trends, patterns, insights and issues in data and reports to inform business decisions

Data Integration: proficient at integrating data from multiple sources (for example AWS Redshift), including structured and unstructured data, to create a comprehensive view of the business.

Using and applying Business Intelligence tools and technologies such as SQL Server, DBeaver, Azure Data Factory, and DAX.

Proficient in languages such as SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Python, or R.

Data Visualization: proficient at creating effective visualizations that help stakeholders understand complex data and identify trends and patterns.

Data Management: proficient in managing data quality, security, and privacy to ensure that the data used in Power BI is accurate and up to date.

Collaboration: able to work collaboratively and effectively with other developers and data analysts to ensure that BI solutions meet the needs of the organization.

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical stakeholders

Able to identify and solve problems that arise during the development process.

Able to document work to facilitate collaboration and knowledge transfer, data models, report and dashboard designs and data integration processes.

Organisational Skills:

Planning and organising.

Prioritization: should be able to prioritize tasks based on business requirements

Interpersonal and relationship building

Communication

Problem-Solving

