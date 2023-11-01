Business Process Analyst

NB: This is a 6 months contract, with probable renewal based in Durban

Not negotiable: You must have BPM tool ARIS, Achimate and Visio

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Experience defining business processes and mapping IT solutions through the SDLC.

Experience leading teams, internal and 3rd parties in a multivendor approach

Experience with business process modelling tools (ARIS or equivalent)

Experience leading business process analysis.

Thorough understanding of BPM/BPMN/Other modelling notification.

Understanding of Lean Six Sigma and industry known process classification standards (i.e., APQC).

Knowledge of TOGAF 9, ADM, COBIT, ITIL.

BABOK training/certification beneficial.

PMPOK or Prince 2 training/certification preferred.

GDPR/POPIA/Other data protection act experience

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES & DELIVERABLES:

Responsible for the development, deployment, and maintenance of the Business Process Management (BPM) framework/methodology, approach, process architecture, document artifacts and tools required to drive business value.

You will be required to implement the Business Analysis (BA) methodology, framework, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and practices aligning to IIBA best practices.

Quality assure that the business and IT teams are aligned with the set forth methodology, standards. tool and practices.

Responsible for the alignment of process architecture to the other domains of Enterprise IT Architecture.

Develops, publishes, and maintains a functional capability model of the business.

Evaluating existing business processes, as well as determining and outlining business process improvements.

Coordinating business process improvement strategies with internal stakeholders.

Overseeing all aspects related to the implementation stages of business process improvement initiatives.

Analyzing and monitoring implemented changes to business processes and adjusting as needed, ensuring regular review and maintenance of standard operating procedures and/or policies with the relevant owners.

Performing ongoing analyses on business processes related to productivity, quality, costs, and time management.

Map key processes and information flows; defines entities, both internal and external, that commits to or impact the business and facilitates mutual understanding with business and IT stakeholders.

Work closely with business Process Owners as well as the relevant stakeholders and IT Architects in designing their end-to-end processes and aligning business, process, and IT architecture aspects.

Given that both process ownership and process maturity levels vary across the organization, you will be required to have an agile approach to meet the business requirements and align to the Enterprise IT policy, process, and standards.

Analyze and documents the current business process architecture maturity and develop opportunities and strategy for improvement and overall maturity increase.

Analyses and evaluates emerging technology, industry, and market trends, via the use or leading institutes such as Gartner, APQC etc.

Seeks ways to apply innovative technology to, and reuse existing technology for, business processes.

Lead the change impact assessment of business transformation/optimization projects and business capability step ups.

Continuous collaboration with IT teams to ensure progress towards process architectural alignment with project goals and requirements.

Hires and evaluates the performance of direct reports and provides ongoing coaching and staff development.

Desired Skills:

BPM

Achimate

Visio

ARIS

PMBOK

Prince 2

Business process management

BPO

Business Process Mapping

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.

Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.

High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.

