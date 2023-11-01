Data Analyst (JHB) – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

INTERPRET data and turn it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions as your expertise as a Data Analyst is wanted by a Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg. You will be required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end user accurately, timeously and in an understandable format. The ideal candidate must possess a 3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field i.e: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.) NQF Level 6 with 3-7 years’ work experience in Data Analytics, have a high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python, experience using Tableau & in-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

DUTIES:

Execute on the data visualisation and reporting strategy, policy and processes.

Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.

Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.

Manage customer centricity within area of responsibility.

Effective self-management and teamwork.





REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year related Degree (In a quantitative field i.e: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.) NQF Level 6.

Post-graduate qualification (advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

3-7 Years’ experience in Data Analytics.

A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python.

Experience using Tableau.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

Understanding of business models and metrics.

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of retail industry data models.

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

Project Management.

Conflict Management.

Stakeholder Management.

Applying expertise and knowledge.

Financial acumen.

Business acumen and business analytics.

Ability to analyse, model and interpret data.

ATTRIBUTES:

Deciding and initiating action.

Problem solving.

Attention to detail.

Working with people.

Presenting and communicating information.

Analysing.

Learning and researching.

Planning and organising.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

