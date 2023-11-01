Data Engineer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg seeks a highly technical Data Engineer whose core role will be to drive, design & build scalable ETL systems for a Big Data warehouse to implement robust & trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics. Applicants must have a 3-year related IT related Degree – NQF Level 7, have 5-10 years’ work experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology. You must be adept at design and development of ETL processes. SQL development experience, preferably SAS data studio and AWS experience including in-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

DUTIES:

Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications.

Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design.

Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld.

Deal with customers in a customer centric manner.

Effective Self-Management and Teamwork.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year related IT related Degree – NQF Level 7.

Post-graduate qualification (advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

5-10 Years’ experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology.

Adept at design and development of ETL processes. SQL development experience, preferably SAS data studio and AWS experience

The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources. Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

Experience within Retail, Financial Services and Logistics environments.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI).

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology.

Knowledge of retail industry data models.

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

General SAS experience.

Stakeholder Management.

Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining.

Solutions Architecture.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adapting and responding to change.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Presenting and communicating information.

Analysis and Judgement.

Personal resilience.

Achieving personal work goals and objectives.

Customer orientation.

Team player.

Excellence orientation.

Responsibility and Accountability.

Innovative.

Learning and Researching.

