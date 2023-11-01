Desktop Support Engineer (Ideal Start: November / December 2023)

Role: Mid-Level Desktop Support Technician

Location:Sandton, Johannesburg (Office Based)

Our client is a dynamic and innovative ICT and Managed Service Provider who operates with a unique approach. Their top priority is to ensure optimal outcomes for their clients and they prioritize customer satisfaction above all else. They are also committed to creating a collaborative and friendly company culture where staff are encouraged to grow and develop. They require a Mid-Level Desktop Support Technician to join their young and energetic IT team.

The role:

As a Mid-Level Desktop Support Technician, you will play a crucial role in maintaining their clients IT systems and providing prompt and effective technical assistance. You will be responsible for resolving a variety of IT issues, including but not limited to hardware, software, and network problems. The ideal candidate should possess a strong foundation in IT support, have hands-on experience with troubleshooting connectivity, printer issues, O365 and be familiar with VPN setup etc. You will also be responsible for mentoring junior technicians.

Experience required:

Tickets logged, troubleshooting (password reset to resolving back up failures etc, VPN issues,

Adhering to SLA’s (2 hour window and escalate if not able to solve)

Ensure service desk is kept up-to-date and that tickets were resolved within service level agreement times

Creating of new users and management of current users on Active Directory.

Creating of new user mailboxes and management of current users as well.

Ensuring all backups are working successfully.

Windows server Group policy, create new users, VPN setup, and DHCP.

Hyper- V and VMware basic setup and configure Windows 10 pro setup for configuration.

Office 365 admin configurations, installing and setup.

Perform system administration activities

Resolving calls logged with SLA target

Supporting the following technologies: Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];/ Office365 products, Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet Explorer, Windows XP Windows 7 Windows 8.1, Windows 10 desktops, laptops, printers, networked copiers, basic LAN/WAN connectivity, Azure and others as assigned, System Centre Configuration Manager ( SCCM)

Requirements:

Certification / Diploma in Information Technology or related field, or equivalent experience and certifications.

CompTIA A+ and Network+ certifications required. MCSE certification preferred.

3-4 years of relevant experience in desktop support or a similar role.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

Relevant experience as per the above spec: MS 365, VPN’s, Windows Server, Active Directory Networks, and hardware and software and ideally VMware/Hyper V exposure.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support Technician

CompTIA A+

Network+

MCSE

Learn more/Apply for this position