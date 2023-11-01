Developer (Low Code/No Code) at ExclusivelyRemote

Low Code/No Code Developer

Mainly US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm, with flexibility)

One of our clients based in the US are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Low Code/No Code Developer to join our clients team.

In this role, you will be responsible for configuring, customizing, and maintaining various software and automation tools, such as HubSpot, Asana, PandaDoc, Zapier, and others.

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of no/low code development, an eye for detail, and the ability to streamline processes and workflows within these platforms.

Responsibilities:

Platform Customization:

Customize HubSpot, Asana, PandaDoc to meet our needs.

Configure Zaps and workflows in Zapier.

Integration Management:

Ensure seamless data flow between tools.

Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues.

Automation:

Develop and maintain automations using no/low code tools.

Enhance processes with custom workflows.

Data Management:

Maintain data accuracy and reporting.

Documentation and Training:

Create and maintain documentation.

Train team members on platform usage.

Requirements:

4+ Years Experience as Developer/Software Engineer

Experience with software customization and integration.

Proficiency in no/low code development.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and collaboration.

Flexibility to adapt to changing needs.

Project management or marketing operations knowledge is a plus.

NOTE: This position is project based at first, with the potential of going full-time.

Desired Skills:

Low Code

No Code

Developement

HubSpot

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Client – Energy management and compliance services.

– Hours – 50/50 US/SA Hours, 4pm-12am/3pm-11pm with Flexibility

– Mo-Fri, No weekend, depended on emergencies etc.

– Min 168 hours pm (No Benefits)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from Home

International Exposure

Flexitime

