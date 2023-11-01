DevOps Engineer (with Dev Experience)

System reporting and dashboards.

Environment configuration and management.

Application configuration.

Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.

Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.

Support rollout team with application rollout.

System deployment and upgrade.

Support infrastructure rollout.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

IT Degree with at least 6 years hands-on experience.

Frontend:

Angular 10+.

Typescript.

Karma/Jasmine.

HTML/CSS.

HTML Custom Elements.

Backend:

Quarkus.

Java 11.

J2EE.

JUnit.

SQL Queries and Optimisation.

JAX-RS.

JPA, JTA, ORM.

Flyway.

PostgreSQL.

Maven.

Jira/Confluence.

BitBucket.

Git.

Jenkins.

Kibana.

Grafana.

Prometheus.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

AWS EC2.

AWS Aurora.

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Content Fragments.

Akamai Caching.

General understanding of firewalls and network communication.

Kafka.

Desired Skills:

