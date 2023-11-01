DevOps Engineer (with Dev Experience)

System reporting and dashboards.
Environment configuration and management.
Application configuration.
Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents.
Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents.
Support rollout team with application rollout.
System deployment and upgrade.
Support infrastructure rollout.
Minimum Requirements:
Essential Skills Requirements:
IT Degree with at least 6 years hands-on experience.
Frontend:
Angular 10+.
Typescript.
Karma/Jasmine.
HTML/CSS.
HTML Custom Elements.
Backend:
Quarkus.
Java 11.
J2EE.
JUnit.
SQL Queries and Optimisation.
JAX-RS.
JPA, JTA, ORM.
Flyway.
PostgreSQL.
Maven.
Jira/Confluence.
BitBucket.
Git.
Jenkins.
Kibana.
Grafana.
Prometheus.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
AWS EC2.
AWS Aurora.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Content Fragments.
Akamai Caching.
General understanding of firewalls and network communication.
Kafka.
