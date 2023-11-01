Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) (2433) KG

Nov 1, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and various Frontend Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and kpi’s.

  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

  • Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

  • Plan work-effort as part an agile team

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • 3 Years plus in a Senior Developer/Engineer role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Front End: Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, Ajax, Optional JSF

  • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, REST. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile, Payara

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)

  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks: Junit, Karma

  • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

  • Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)

  • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries

  • Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.

  • Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured

  • Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana

  • Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana

  • End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow

  • Languages: Python, PySpark

  • Databases: No Sql

  • Performance analysis, Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management etc.

  • Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive and dynamic)

  • Interface Technologies: MQ

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • Docker
  • Python
  • Selenium

Learn more/Apply for this position