Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) (2433) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and various Frontend Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and kpi’s.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
- Plan work-effort as part an agile team
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Senior Developer/Engineer role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Front End: Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, Ajax, Optional JSF
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, REST. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile, Payara
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks: Junit, Karma
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.
- Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured
- Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana
- Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana
- End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow
- Languages: Python, PySpark
- Databases: No Sql
- Performance analysis, Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management etc.
- Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive and dynamic)
- Interface Technologies: MQ
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Docker
- Python
- Selenium