Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) (2433) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and various Frontend Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and kpi’s.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Plan work-effort as part an agile team

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Senior Developer/Engineer role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Front End: Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, Ajax, Optional JSF

Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, REST. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile, Payara

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks: Junit, Karma

Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)

SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries

Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.

Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured

Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana

Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana

End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow

Languages: Python, PySpark

Databases: No Sql

Performance analysis, Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management etc.

Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive and dynamic)

Interface Technologies: MQ

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Docker

Python

Selenium

