Isle of Man Indaba focuses on internationalising tech, intellectual property

The Isle of Man Indaba has announced its fourth bi-annual roadshow, set to take place from 31 October to 8 November 2023 in South Africa.

Organised by a collective of Isle of Man companies with an interest in fostering synergies and bolstering ties between South Africa and the Isle of Man, this edition of the roadshow will focus on “Growing tech and intellectual property companies in order to accumulate wealth in the Isle of Man”.

The upcoming conferences and workshops in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and George will delve into critical topics, including economic substance, funding South African tech companies, the advantages of choosing the Isle of Man for your tech company, IP management (brands, trademarks) from the Isle of Man, general wealth management, types of corporate vehicles, family governance, succession planning, available advisors, and employment issues.

Authorities on intellectual property will join the delegation of Isle of Man companies at the roadshow. Keynote speakers include Sara-Jane Pluke of Eversheds in Durban, Stephan Spamer of CDH in Johannesburg, and André Maré of Von Seidels in Cape Town.

Isle of Man companies participating in the panel will provide insights into the investment market and recent developments in the country. The panel includes representatives from the Isle of Man government through its agency, Finance Isle of Man; Antony Kelsey from Capital International Group; Alex Toohey from Canaccord Genuity; Basil Bielich and Lyle Krause from Atla Group; Simon Fearnhead from Stonewell; Christopher Kinley from Kinley Legal; Stephen Wilson from Boston Multi Family Office; and Roelf Odendaal.

The events will be held on the following dates and locations:

* 31 October: Mount Edgecombe Country Club, Umhlanga

* 2 November: Seven Villa Hotel & Spa, Sandton

* 6 November: Fancourt, George

* 8 November: The Forum Embassy Hill, Cape Town

Recent media reports by Bloomberg and the BBC highlight a growing interest in the Isle of Man as an ambitious and vibrant economy with a goal of doubling its economy to £10-billion by 2032. The Isle of Man has set its sights on increasing its population to 100 000 by 2027 while creating 5 000 jobs in the process.

Addressing the theme of tech and intellectual property, Digital Isle of Man, the government’s executive agency, reports that the digital industry has witnessed substantial growth on the Isle of Man, now contributing to 30% of the Island’s economy. This sector spans various domains, including e-gaming, esports, fintech, blockchain, IoT, technology, payments, media and film.

The Isle of Man’s economy is growing and has a Moody’s government rating of Aa3. This rating indicates the Island’s high level of wealth and economic resilience. Moody’s comment: “The IoM’s economy is more diversified than are most entities of its size, having moved away from a reliance on offshore banking towards information and communication technology (ICT), insurance and e-gaming.”

Roelf Odendaal, representing one of the participating Isle of Man companies, comments: “This Indaba will be of particular interest to tech companies wishing to take their products international, tech entrepreneurs wishing to understand how to establish a tech company globally, individuals and companies who wish to register trademarks and intellectual property internationally, and individuals who want to secure their wealth outside of South Africa.”