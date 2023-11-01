IT DevOps Engineer

Qualification & Experience

– 5+ years IT work experience

– 2+ years of experience in a senior technical position in a relevant role e.g. System Administrator, Network Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Cloud Engineer.

Strong proficiency and and experience in:

o Linux System Administration (e.g. LAMP, BASH scripting)

o Networking (e.g. LAN, WAN, DNS, TCP/IP, Routing, NAT)

o Firewall and Network Security (e.g. ACL, Port Filtering, Forward/Reverse Proxy)

o Windows System Administration (AD, DNS, DHCP, GPO)

o Python / shell experience

o Putty and winscp

o Need to know bash, python and linux centos commands

o Understanding AMS bastion EC2 access and making machines talk to each other

Understanding networking, AMS VPC, HTTPS, SMTP, internet-of-things

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

Linux

network security

