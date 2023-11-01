IT DevOps Engineer

Qualification & Experience
– 5+ years IT work experience
– 2+ years of experience in a senior technical position in a relevant role e.g. System Administrator, Network Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Cloud Engineer.
Strong proficiency and and experience in:
o Linux System Administration (e.g. LAMP, BASH scripting)
o Networking (e.g. LAN, WAN, DNS, TCP/IP, Routing, NAT)
o Firewall and Network Security (e.g. ACL, Port Filtering, Forward/Reverse Proxy)
o Windows System Administration (AD, DNS, DHCP, GPO)
o Python / shell experience
o Putty and winscp
o Need to know bash, python and linux centos commands
o Understanding AMS bastion EC2 access and making machines talk to each other
Understanding networking, AMS VPC, HTTPS, SMTP, internet-of-things
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Python
- Linux
- network security