IT Specialist – Gauteng Hillcrest

JOB PURPOSE

To provide guidance and technical leadership, develop and execute the knowledge management and information technology strategy in line with business strategic goals by improving existing business tools, systems and introducing other technologies.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

IT MANAGEMENT

Optimises existing processes or introduces new systems and processes leading to more effective measurement of delivery and control.

Effectively manages relationships with supporting and dependent stakeholders.

Introduces or improves processes associated with effective delivery of Information Technology (IT) project goals within the sphere of Business Systems.

Creates business value through technology and development of internal systems.

Guides projects associated with Business Systems where internal stakeholders are responsible for delivery of enhanced software.

Manage projects associated with Business Systems where external vendors are involved.

Represents division on technical systems to clients of externally developed systems.

Makes decisions on technical systems and champions Business Systems.

Serves as a functional advisor for Business Systems.

Structures quality gateways in the delivery of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Manages the all phases of the Software Development Life cycle.

IT GOVERNANCE

Ensure sound Governance for Business Continuity

Develop company IT Governance Framework in line with IT applicable laws and regulations and prescripts including the ICT Public service Cooperate Governance is ICT Policy Framework (CGICTPF)

COBIT

– Develop and Implement and ICT Strategic plan.

– Review and implement IT Security Policy and an IT Risk Management framework in line with Enterprise Risk Management.

– Continuous review and implement IT policies and procedures.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP

Develop clear strategy and an implementable service delivery programme in consultation with business units

Identify opportunities to outsource, where feasible inline with the organization policies and process

Design internal work processes to improve customer service

Provide guidance and mentorship to ensure teams technical skills and knowledge are kept abreast of industry trends.

BUDGET MANAGEMENT

Analyses the business plan to determine the financial requirements.

Obtains the budgetary prescriptions from the Finance Division.

Determines financial allocations in accordance with deliverables.

Submits budget for approval in accordance with policies and procedures.

Monitors expenditure against budget and ensures spending occurs within budgetary limits.

Peruses monthly expenditure statements from Finance and addresses anomalies.

Explores opportunities to reduce costs.

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Takes projects from original concept through final implementation.

Defines project scope and objectives.

Develops and implements technical project management tools such as plans, schedules, project estimates and resource plans.

Develops responsibility and compliance matrices.

Interfaces with all areas affected by the project.

Conducts project meetings and undertakes project tracking and analysis.

Ensures adherence to quality standards and reviews project deliverables.

Provides technical and analytical guidance to project team.

Recommends and takes action to direct the analysis and solutions of problems.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Sets performance objectives for employees.

Ensures that all employees have signed performance agreements.

Conducts employee appraisals.

Draws up action plans to address poor performance.

Identifies training needs of employees.

Ensures ongoing training and development of employees.

Desired Skills:

Understanding of IT Governance framework

COBIT

ITIL

Database management

Project Management Strategies

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Communication Technology

System testing strategies and protocol

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident fund

