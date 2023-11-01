Junior Integration Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:
The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of a larger development team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Azure DevOps (advantageous)
QUALIFICATIONS:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
- Relevant qualification or related experience
- Excellent written and communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Team player
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Have the ability to work through, and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes
- Identification of areas of improvement
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
- Documenting of software solutions and processes
- Following strict source control procedures
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Information Technology (IT)
- SQL Server
About The Employer:
Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Junior Integration Developer to join their dynamic team!